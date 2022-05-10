Dailey brings traditional Appalachian music to WSS library Thursday

Mary Dailey will be performing at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m.
Dailey’s music is inspired by the natural world of West Virginia. Through her own compositions, she celebrates the good things in life.
She teaches songwriting at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg and performs solo and with several music groups in the mid-Atlantic region.
Dailey will be performing traditional Appalachian music (including the dulcimer) as well as some unique songs.
Light refreshments will follow the concert.
The library is located at 344 West Main St in White Sulphur Springs. Call 304-536-1171 with any questions.