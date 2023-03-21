washington, d.c. – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and chairman of the SASC Cybersecurity Subcommittee, invited leading national security organizations to participate in this year’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Locked Shields Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection Exercise, the world’s largest international cyber defense exercise.
The virtual exercise will be coordinated from Morgantown by the West Virginia National Guard from April 17 to April 21.
Sen. Manchin encouraged participation from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of the National Cyber Director, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
