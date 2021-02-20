Cybele's signs lease agreement with city

An upscale Lewisburg shop is only about a month away from relocating into a city-owned building on Washington Street.
City manager Misty Hill announced at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting that Cybele Inc. signed an agreement to lease the storefront formerly occupied by the Wandering Bird gallery. The five-year lease calls for Cybele to pay $900 a month in rent, in addition to paying the space’s electric bill.
Currently at 850 Court St., N., Cybele’s Boutique features an array of colorful personal accessories, including wraps, hats, handbags, scarves and jewelry. In the larger, more visible location on Washington Street, the boutique’s proprietor hopes to add even more product lines to her inventory, Hill noted.
“To see Lewisburg businesses flourish in the midst of a pandemic is terrific,” Hill said, pointing out that Little Black Box, a lingerie shop, relocated recently from its longtime spot near Walmart into a downtown storefront near Blackwell’s on South Jefferson, where the owner reports higher traffic volume.
Cybele’s relocation to its new home adjacent to City Hall is expected to be complete by mid-March.
In the meantime, city council approved an $8,500 renovation of the space the boutique will occupy. Items to be addressed include insulation, flooring and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, Hill said. Council authorized payment of a $1,549 invoice for carpet in the store space at Tuesday’s meeting.
