Customizable electronic health records software is available

Since receiving its certification in 2015, Green Apples MedSystems (Medgre) — born and headquartered out of Beckley — has been continually upgrading its Electronic Health Records (EHR) software, designed from a doctor’s point of view to increase patient care and eliminate the hassle of paper records.
According to Mohd Rehan, co-founder of Medgre Systems, he and the other two founders — Sebastian Kurian and Rajendra Prasad — began their company in 2012 after Medicare and Medicaid established incentive programs to encourage eligible health care professionals to use certified EHR technology.
Rehan described the value of an EHR system by stating that it allows for patient records to be transferred electronically and immediately from a hospital to clinic, one doctor to another, or from state to state.
“With this system, any information sharing is easier rather than someone sending a request to a doctor and then them having to send back all the information. The doctor has a full history of the patient: social history, medical history, and family history.”
During initial research, Rehan and his partners discovered that doctors were having a terrible time navigating EHR software that was being made by large corporations.
“The doctors were struggling to understand and use the software. They were spending so much of their time trying to navigate the system that the patient’s care was being compromised,” he explained.
“We wanted to make it easy for them and give them a software designed for doctors. We wanted them to be spending 30 seconds on the system and the rest of the time with the patient.”
One doctor struggling to use software engineered from a large corporation was Dr. Mustafa Rahim, MD, an internal medicine specialist with a clinic on Eisenhower Drive.
“I was paying for a heavily loaded software that was so difficult to navigate. It was taking up so much time with my patients and the aftercare was terrible. It didn’t need all those gadgets and high-definition graphics; I just needed a system that was simple.”
Dr. Rahim met with the Medgre team and shared his full patient care routine with them. When the team returned with a sample, Dr. Rahim was shocked by the software’s user-friendly navigation.
“The end result has made my work so smooth and so fast. All the information I need is on one screen and the system documents every encounter I have with a patient concerning their care, so I know everything I need to know before I go into their room just by looking at the screen.”
Dr. Rahim also mentioned the system’s ability to allow him remote access into his clinic.
“If I am doing a stress test in the hospital and I need to know how many patients are waiting for me back at the clinic, I can log in and see how many are waiting. From the hospital, I can look at each patient’s chart and I can quietly send a message to my staff, telling them what they can do before I get there.”
With color-coded and lab results, separate modules for each level of care (front desk, nurses and physicians), an efficient technical support group, and a simple but effective billing system, Dr. Rahim says Medgre is a “one-stop shop” that gives him the peace of mind he needs to provide good care.
As many clinics have transitioned to telehealth visits due to Covid-19, Rehan noted that the company’s EHR system is telemed compatible.
Doctors can video conference with patients on one screen while skimming through their records on another. Both screens can be open simultaneously, but after receiving some feedback Medgre is currently working to allow the records and video conference to exist on one screen.
“We continuously strive for our software to be easy to use. Doctors will come back to us and say, ‘Hey, to complete a report, it takes five clicks. Can you make it four?’ and we will work on the feedback and incorporate it into the system. Being a small company, it is easy for us to accommodate their requests quickly.”
To further aid clinics in their day-to-day operations, Medgre’s EHR system is also integrated with a Practice Management and Billing Software program that explains each step and an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management solution, so that billing needs can be handled outside the clinic with the help of billing experts.
Headquartered on Johnstown Road, the company, which currently serves nearly 10 clinics in Beckley alone, has six employees alongside an office of nearly 40 people operating out of Delhi, India.
Together, the company has over 60 years of technological, managerial, and business experience.