Customizable electronic health records software is available

Since receiving its certification in 2015, Green Apples MedSystems (Medgre) — born and headquartered out of Beckley — has been continually upgrading its Electronic Health Records (EHR) software, designed from a doctor’s point of view to increase patient care and eliminate the hassle of paper records. According to Mohd Rehan, co-founder of Medgre Systems, he and the other two founders — Sebastian Kurian and Rajendra Prasad — began their company in 2012 after Medicare and Medicaid established incentive programs to encourage eligible health care professionals to use certified EHR technology. Submitted photo