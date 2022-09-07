Hundreds of Raleigh County Public Service District customers are being asked to conserve on water as the company works to restore water to those affected by a recent water outage.
An automated message from the Raleigh County PSD said they are aware that the outage has impacted homes and businesses in Arnett, Fairdale, Bolt and Glen Daniel, many of whom either have no water or low water pressure.
This outage initially began Friday after Beckley Water Company decreased its water flow to the Raleigh PSD, according to county officials.
Raleigh County PSD’s automated message with a timestamp of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday said, “Beckley Water has increased flow of water to Raleigh County PSD and tank levels should be rising as the day goes on which will provide more water to our customers. Conserving water at this time is vital to all customers having some water.”
Raleigh County Circuit Clerk Paul Flanagan, who serves as treasurer on the Raleigh County PSD, told The Register Herald Tuesday that the water flow from Beckley Water to Raleigh County PSD was between zero and 200 gallons of water per minute sometime on Thursday and Friday last week when the outage first began.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Flanagan said the flow was between 500 to 550 gallons of water per minute though the normal rate is 750.
Flanagan said Beckley Water did not inform Raleigh County PSD as to the reason behind the decreased flow. Calls to Beckley Water from The Register-Herald have not been returned.
The Register-Herald also reached out to Raleigh County PSD on Wednesday for more information regarding the status of the water outage but, as of press time, had not heard back.
