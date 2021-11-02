MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Free Supply Pantry is offering a helping hand to local residents who might be struggling.
The Montgomery Free Supply Pantry received a Cultivate WV mini-grant of $1,836 earlier this year. The mini-grants are a program of the West Virginia Community Development Hub.
A letter in the process of being sent from the city to local businesses and organizations seeks to enlist aid for the project. The letter, from Mayor Greg Ingram, reads: "In April 2021, the City of Montgomery was awarded a grant in the amount of $1,800.00 to place blessing boxes throughout town. The funding has provided food for those in need. We would like to ask that your business or organization consider a food drive/donation to help stock the blessing boxes. Our community was always fortunate to have a food pantry until about a year ago; however, the need for food donations is greater than ever.
"Supplies may be dropped off at Montgomery City Hall or, if you would prefer to stock the boxes yourself, a list of locations can be provided. Any help towards this project would be greatly appreciated."
Food pantry items available (and possible to be considered for donations) include:
• Chicken noodle soup
• Tomato soup
• Pasta
• Sauce
• Ravioli
• Spaghetti O's
• Pasta Roni
• Rice-A-Roni
• Ramen noodles
• Packs of instant potato
• Fruit cups
• Sandwich crackers
• Rice Krispies treats
• Can vegetables
• Toilet paper
• Granola bars
• Vienna sausages
• Pop-Tarts
Individuals wanting to take advantage of the free program can find the boxes at the following locations: the current city hall at 321 Fourth Ave.; old city hall, 133 Fifth Ave. (eastern end of the city); the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish; the Montgomery Community Center at 612 Third Ave.; and the Montgomery Public Library at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Ferry Street.
According to Sonya Mitchell, office clerk, anyone wishing to donate items to the pantry can actually place the items in one of the boxes, or donations can be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Grant funds have been used to paid for materials and food, and the blessing boxes were donated.
Financial donations can be sent to Montgomery City Hall, 321 Fourth Aven., Montgomery, WV 25136.
