Two men, one identified by state police as a Cuban national, were arrested on Tuesday and charged during a traffic stop on Interstate 64 at the Teays Valley exit with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, transporting drugs into the state and conspiracy.
Cpl. J.E. Garren was assisting a Public Service Commission officer with a traffic stop at the exit on I-64 of a tractor-trailer for failing to stop at the weigh station.
The driver of the truck was a Cuban national who did not speak English, the state police press release stated.
After Garren smelled the odor of marijuana in the cab of the truck and a positive indication was made by a Hurricane Police Department K9, a probable cause search was conducted. In the cargo area of the truck three large cardboard boxes were located which contained 88 vacuumed-sealed bags of marijuana weighing over 100 pounds.
Bryan Larios Ramos, 21, and Reynier Garcia Vazquez, 33, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, transporting drugs into the state, and conspiracy. This investigation is active and ongoing.