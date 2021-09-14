Some NASCAR royalty will visit with locals in the New River Gorge area on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Charity Ride Revival, a miniature version of the annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, will be hosted by Kyle Petty, a former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports racing analyst, as a one-time only, miniature version of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.
The charity ride is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. Since 1995, more than 8,650 riders have logged 12.4 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children's charities. Victory Junction is a year-round, non-profit camp for children ages six to 16 who are living with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses. It was co-founded by Petty and his family in honor of Adam Petty, a fourth-generation Petty family professional race car driver who died on May 12, 2000 from injuries sustained during practice for a Busch 200 race in New Hampshire.
The 2021 charity ride will include the following stops:
• Day 1, Tuesday, Sept. 21 — National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia;
• Day 2, Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Seneca Rocks in Seneca Rocks, West Virginia; and
• Day 3, Thursday, Sept. 23 — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.
The CRR will feature several celebrity riders, including Kyle Petty, Richard Petty, Harry Gant, David Ragan and Rick Allen. Riders will arrive at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve's Canyon Rim Visitor Center, 162 Visitor Center Rd, Lansing, WV 25862.
Fans, spectators and media are asked to park at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. CRR riders will park at Burnwood Campground to start.
Instead of at the campground, the fan event will be staged at the visitor's center. When riders finish lunch, they will depart for Canyon Rim in a staggered manner. The CRR team will coordinate the fan line and merchandise station upon arrival.
"We encourage our fans to come support the cause and greet our riders at one of the CRR's daily pit stops," said a CRR representative. "Be sure to get there early to cheer on the riders as they enter your town."
Spectators along the route may also buy memorabilia, including CRR T-shirts ($15) and hats ($15), or contribute to the ride’s "Small Change. Big Impact." program, which accepts donations at each stop. For merchandise and donations, only cash or checks will be accepted.
Due to Covid-19, a celebrity autograph session will not be held at the ride's daily pit stops.
Instead, fans will be permitted to participate in a monitored photo session with the riders. During the session, a photographer will be on-hand to capture fan photos with the CRR riders. These photos will be available to download online following each event. Fans will also receive pre-autographed Hero Cards, signed by each celebrity rider, to take home with them.
Donations are encouraged, but not required.
Those planning on attending are reminded that current National Park Service policy requires masks for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all NPS buildings and crowded outdoor spaces. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on the CRR, visit www.kylepettycharityride.com. You can also stay up-to-date on the following social media accounts: Facebook: www.facebook.com/kpcharityride and www.facebook.com/kylepetty45; Instagram: www.instagram.com/kpcharityride and www.instagram.com/kylepetty; and Twitter: www.twitter.com/kpcharityride and www.twitter.com/kylepetty.
For more about Victory Junction, visit www.victoryjunction.org.
— Steve Keenan