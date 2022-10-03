Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Charleston residence on Feb. 17, 2021, where Manriquez was hiding to evade arrest.
Manriquez refused to surrender and, after several hours, was removed from a crawl space beneath the residence’s basement floor. Officers found two bags of fentanyl totaling approximately 6.3 grams and $1,620 in Manriquez’s left pants pocket.
Manriquez admitted that he intended to distribute some of the fentanyl.
On Jan. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at Manriquez’s residence. Manriquez, a felon, admitted that he struck a female guest in the side of her head with his fist during an argument and then left the residence before officers arrived.
The officers executed a search warrant at Manriquez’s residence and found a Walther HK MP5 .22-caliber rifle, a Ruger .22-caliber pistol, parts to a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol, $4,680 and drug paraphernalia including a scale and aluminum foil with a white powder residue.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Manriquez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
