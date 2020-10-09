Crime Stoppers offers reward for missing Oak Hill girl's location

Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the location of a missing Fayette County teen who was last seen Sept. 28.
Azareyiah Majestic Mitchell, 17, of Oak Hill, was reported missing on Sept. 30 to Cpl. J.S. Syner of the Oak Hill detachment of the West Virginia State Police, State Police Sgt. Jim Mitchell of the Oak Hill detachment reported Friday during a press conference.
Troopers from Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties have been working to find Azareyiah since she was reported missing.
Sgt. Mitchell, who is not a relative of the missing teen, said that State Police requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, Oct. 4. Since then, State Police and the Marshals Service have been working together "around the clock" to find Azareyiah.
"We want to be able to return Azareyiah to her home, very soon," Sgt. Mitchell said.
She was last seen in the company of 26-year-old Steve Martin Lawson and 19-year-old Jalesia Bass, said Mitchell.
"We believe they could have information as to the location of Azareyiah," the sergeant said.
Azareyiah's mother pleaded for information on her daughter.
"I just want my baby home," her mother said, sobbing. "She just had a 5-month-old baby, in April, and she misses her extremely.
"Please, somebody just help me find my baby. That's all I want."
Azareyiah's father also asked the public to help find his daughter.
"I'd like to thank everybody that's out here helping us try to find our daughter," he said. "Please continue to look for her and give us anything y'all know.
"Just help us out, you know," he said. "We're losing our minds because she's gone, and we don't know where she's at.
"Please," he added. "Somebody come forward with some kind of answers that's going to lead us to know where we need to be.
"That's all I ask, is for y'all to just come forward."
U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous of the Southern District of West Virginia said that every effort will be made to find Azareyiah.
"As a father, that was heartbreaking," he said of her parents' emotional pleas for help. "Azareyiah is not only the Mitchells' child, she's our country's child.
"She's our child," said Baylous. "Her and all the other children that are out here that are missing, and we need to do everything we can, in our power, to find these children and bring them back, regardless of why they're missing."
Azareyiah is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair and is African-American.
Those who have information on Azareyiah's location may call the Beckley detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP. Up to $7,500 in reward money is available for information that leads police to the missing girl.