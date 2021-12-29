Crews still battling Nicholas County fire

A fire that started on Christmas Day near Summersville continued to burn Wednesday.
According to John McGinnis, Nicholas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management director, crews continued to work to contain the active fire, which originated at West Virginia Tire Disposal at Gilboa early in the morning on Dec. 25 and eventually spread into adjacent woods.
The area that was still ablaze on Wednesday was reduced to a parcel of about 75 feet by 75 feet, according to McGinnis. He said the hope is to have the fire fully extinguished "in the next three days."
Seven fire departments were on the scene Wednesday providing backup water source.
Also, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection contractors were handling debris removal and separation from the fire to a staging area where tires are in the cooling process, McGinnis said. He said Rusty Joins, chief of DEP Homeland Security & Emergency Response, has been among those on site this week helping oversee follow-up.
Water run-off has been contained to one area, and extra Hazmat precautions are being taken, McGinnis said. The DEP continues to conduct air quality monitoring, and individuals operating equipment in the area of the fire itself are wearing respirators.
The fire occurring in a secluded area was a positive, McGinnis said.
Firefighters are still not operating overnight due to safety precautions.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, and McGinnis said Wednesday the cause of the blaze is still undetermined.