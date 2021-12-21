Alyssa Lively of Crescent Elementary won a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants as well as bragging rights for growing a nearly 13-pound cabbage.
Bonnie's relaunched its cabbage program this year as a remote-friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors.
At the start of the program, each participating student a received a starter cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant every step of the way.
Once their cabbage was fully grown, students took a photo with their cabbage and submitted it for review.
Lively was selected by Bonnie Plants in collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of their cabbage.