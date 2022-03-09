Crescent picks up certificate as a Blue Ribbon School

Crescent Elementary School in Beckley was recognized by the State Board of Education (BOE) at its monthly meeting as one of three elementary schools across the state as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.
The U.S. Department of Education announced in the fall that Crescent Elementary School in Beckley, Rock Branch Elementary near Poca and Criss Elementary in Parkersburg were on the exclusive list made up of 325 schools nationwide.
National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized for academic performance and for closing achievement gaps among students. The three schools chosen in West Virginia were recognized for their high academic performance, a press release said.
Theresa Lewis, Principal of Crescent Elementary School told the board that it’s a community effort for success. The school has 340 students.
“I’d say to people, I don’t take one test, I don’t teach one lesson. The work that our teachers, our students and families do every day in our building to ensure our success is phenomenal,” Lewis said.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program is in its 39th year.