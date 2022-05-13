Raleigh County Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) students can earn 14 college credits while completing specific courses at the Academy, then have them transferred into the Bluefield State College Criminal Justice program.
Through a recently approved articulation agreement among BSC, Raleigh County Public Schools, and Raleigh County ACT, qualifying Raleigh County ACT students who have completed the Academy’s Law, Public Safety, Corrections, and Security Cluster can transfer a semester’s worth of college credit into Bluefield State’s Criminal Justice degree program.
During a May 9 ceremony at ACT in Beckley, David Price, superintendent of Raleigh County Public Schools; Charles Pack, director/principal, Raleigh County Academy of Careers and Technology; and David Richmond, law and public safety instructor, Raleigh County ACT; were joined by Dr. Ted Lewis, Bluefield State College provost; and James Quesenberry, BSC visiting instructor for criminal justice, in formalizing the agreement.
The articulated program is open to Raleigh County Academy of Careers and Technology students who have completed the required courses and maintained a 2.5 cumulative grade point average or achieved a composite ACT score of 18 or higher.
“The Law and Public Safety program at the Academy is high quality, has outstanding resources, and prepares students to enter this field,” noted Charles Pack in a press release. “This program focuses on law enforcement, corrections, and homeland security.”
Dr. Ted Lewis and James Quesenberry then described Bluefield State’s role in the agreement.
“Bluefield State College is committed to increasing the number of highly trained law enforcement and corrections students,” Lewis said in the release. “The agreement creates a pipeline for students aspiring to enter this field, preparing them to meet the growing need for additional skilled, highly qualified criminal justice graduates.”
“Students can now transition smoothly from Raleigh County ACT to Bluefield State College,” James Quesenberry said.