beckley, w.va. – The West Virginia Hive is working in partnership with the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) to support its Arts Business Accelerator, a six-month training program set to kick off with a two-day bootcamp at the Beckley Arts Center in February.
Local artists and creative entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. Those who are selected will receive at no charge small-business development training, coaching, access to accountants, learning workshops, monetary subsidies to access markets, and networking opportunities from a seasoned professional over a six-month period.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and a board member of the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, said the deadline to apply for the training protocol is Jan. 20.
“We want to get the word out so as many eligible artists as possible can participate in this session,” Moore said in a press release.
The training program is limited to 20 participants and is focused on women from low to moderate income households and members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) community who live in or own a business in the program service area, which includes Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
The registration form is available here: https://forms.gle/B3UFzmedu51goibj7
Full details and information on how to apply can be found on the TFA website: https://tamarackfoundation.org/workshops-trainings/
Questions about the program and the application process can be directed to Workman at TFA: kandi@tamarackfoundation.org.
The professional trainer, Elaine Grogan Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts in New York, met the local arts community in February this year when she presented at TFA’s Lunch and Learn, hosted by Angelica Gilleran of Strong Rapport.
“There is plenty of entrepreneurial training available, but there are only a few programs that offer entrepreneurial training that is truly tailored for creative individuals,” said Grogan Luttrull. “There are even fewer that offer the training to a small cohort of creative individuals at once, enabling them to support each other along the way.
"This program developed by the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts does just that by centering the creative community as the designers and the beneficiaries of this program,” Luttrull said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.