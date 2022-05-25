bluefield — Identification was pending confirmation Tuesday for a motorcyclist who died after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell.
The crash was reported about 9:57 p.m. in front of Lynn’s Drive-In off Route 52, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy J.W. Lucas, Cpl. J.A. Conner and Lt. L.B. Murphy responded to the crash.
“Upon arrival, deputies observed where an individual operating a white Ford Escape struck another individual operating a small blue motorcycle by manner of a rear-end collision,” according to the department’s statement.
“The operator of the motorcycle was transported to PCH (Princeton Community Hospital) where deputies were later informed the subject succumbed to his injures.”
Conner later said at the sheriff’s department that the motorcycle involved was a dirt bike.
No charges had been filed Tuesday, and the cause of the crash was still under investigation.
No other injuries were reported.
The body was sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and identification.
Murphy said the motorcyclist did not have identification with him.
He had been tentatively identified Tuesday, but this was pending confirmation from the medical examiner.
Next of kin will have to be notified before the name is released.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have any further information about it is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The phone number is 304-487-8364.