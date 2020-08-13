West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch has appointed Brig. Gen. Russell Crane as a deputy secretary of DHHR, effective Aug. 17.
Crane most recently served as assistant adjutant general (Army) of the West Virginia National Guard and as deputy commanding general, Training Support Division (East), First United States Army.
After a decorated military career, including being awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Crane concluded his First Army duties in April 2019.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general, assigned Crane to assist Secretary Crouch with the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Crane has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Marshall University and was commissioned from the Reserve Officer Training Corps as an infantry officer in 1987. He has a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Mountain State University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College.
Crane joins Jeremiah Samples, who has served as a deputy secretary to Crouch since 2017.