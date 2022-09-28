Gov. Jim Justice introduced the public on Wednesday to the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Cranberry Corridor – a 211-mile loop that will stretches across the central and eastern portions of the state.
Cranberry Corridor marks the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads.
“This route couldn’t have been launched at a better time,” Justice said in a press release. “With the leaves starting to change and temperatures dropping just the right amount, it’s a great time to hit the road and spend time exploring Almost Heaven.”
Seneca Skyway – a scenic loop of U.S. 219 and W.Va. 92 – was the first Mountain Rides route to be established in May. And then in June, the governor introduced the Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that starts and ends in Charleston and reaches into the southern portions of the state, including the New River Gorge and the Greenbrier Valley.
Cranberry Corridor starts and ends in Summersville, taking travelers along a variety of roadways in the state including U.S. 60, U.S. 219, Route 150, Route 55 as well as Route 39 with plenty of beautiful scenery to take in along the way.
The route includes several scenic detours that offer views of Summersville Lake, the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area, Beartown State Park and Hawks Nest State Park.
Travelers will also witness West Virginia’s famous country roads, along with stops along the iconic West Virginia Waterfall Trail like the Falls of Hills Creek and Cathedral Falls.
"The most amazing thing of all is we're marketing our roads," Gov. Justice said. "Six years ago we were so ashamed of our roads. We couldn't get to the convenience store without destroying our cars. Now here we are marketing our roads, and it can go on now for decades to come.”
“I’m thrilled to unveil another scenic route for travelers to explore when they’re visiting our great state,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “The Cranberry Corridor route has breathtaking scenery around every turn – it’s the perfect way to go leaf peeping this fall.”
The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting, before members of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club and other motorcycle riders rode off as the first official riders on the new scenic route.
