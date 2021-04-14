Donor advisors of The Word Family Fund, a donor-advised fund held at Beckley Area Foundation, recommended creating the “Cranberry Baptist Church Fund in Memory of Ember Worrell,” a newly designated fund that will benefit Cranberry Baptist Church in Beckley.
Ember Worrell was a longtime employee of Beckley Loan Company.
Ember Worrell started working at Beckley Loan Company on April 15, 1982, where she continued to work her way up to vice president. Her co-workers were like family and she enjoyed her days at work. Worrell was a member of Cranberry Baptist Church for 41 years. She loved her church and enjoyed helping out anytime she was needed. Worrell could be found serving as a Sunday school teacher, as a Bible school teacher, and as the church treasurer for 15 years. Worrell was a faithful supporter of the Children’s Bus Ministry at Cranberry Baptist Church, a ministry close to her heart.
Anyone may make additional contributions to this fund. Donations may be made by check made payable to BAF with Ember Worrell in the memo. Mail the check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.