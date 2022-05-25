CRAN puts $100,000 in Cox Telecom of Oak Hill

Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) is investing $100,000 in Cox Telecom, LLC of Oak Hill on Thursday.
Owner Dan Cox, a new resident to West Virginia with lifelong family roots in the region, is committed to making a significant difference in the development of broadband upgrades and access in the Mountain State.
Cox Telecom was founded in 2020 by Cox who has spent years learning the industry and started off in the field as a cellular technician.
After time spent as a project manager directly involved with industry efforts on large-scale projects from inception to closeout, Dan fell in love with the telecommunications industry.
Judy Moore, president and managing director of CRAN, said "while all CRAN investments are special, this one is particularly notable and gratifying since it is the first Hive client to receive a CRAN investment."
"Throughout this process, our team has truly exemplified that economic development, entrepreneurship support, and private equity can work together to lift businesses up,” Moore said.
CRAN, the state’s only certified angel investment network, has invested more than $700,000 in four companies thus far, including Cox Telecom. The other companies are Iconic Air and Endolumik, Inc. of Morgantown and Mountain Steer Meat Company of White Sulphur Springs.
“Dan Cox will receive our full support -- mentoring and assistance – as he continues to build his business,” said Chris Fussell, vice chairman of CRAN who played a leading role in bringing the investment together.
“CRAN investors are committed to reducing the capital gap for West Virginia’s best and brightest entrepreneurs and this investment allows us to play a pivotal role in the investment process.”
CRAN operates under the umbrella of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), which serves four counties in southern West Virginia and is administered by the West Virginia Hive, a 12-county entrepreneurial support program of the NRGRDA.
CRAN is made up of accredited investors from across the country who in large part are native West Virginians looking to showcase the talent offered in their home state.