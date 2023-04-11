Ryan Thorn, West Virginia’s state director of USDA Rural Development, will give the keynote address when Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) hosts its biannual in-person member meeting and investment review starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Oglebay Lodge in Wheeling.
In addition to Thorn’s address, an investment update from Iconic Air, CRAN’s inaugural investment, as well as two investment opportunity pitches from West Virginia entrepreneurs are on the agenda.
Judy Moore, president of CRAN and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said the accredited investors of the Country Roads Angel Network have thus far made direct investments totaling $1,089,250, with nearly $8 million raised in additional capital, to five Mountain State companies.
The five CRAN investments thus far include Iconic Air, Parthian Battery Solutions LLC, Endolumik, Inc., Cox Telecom, and Mountain Steer Meat Company.
Virtual attendance is available through the registration link and will be sent the Zoom link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cran-member-meeting-investment-review-april-2023-tickets-577604700207
