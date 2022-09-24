There are several reasons that your local craft breweries remain just that – local. They brew ever-changing flavors of beer with no attempt to brand one large enough to compete with the big boys. Most think that bigger business is always better business, but does that apply to every trade? Not necessarily, as it turns out.
“We believe that local breweries have advantages over the big brands,” said Jeff Edwards, owner of the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. “We have the ability to make a variety of beer styles both traditional and nontraditional.”
Edwards believes that it’s not only important to appeal to the local population, but to also give visitors a taste of a local craft that they can’t get at home. “We also have the opportunity to use our beer to bring awareness to local issues, such as endangered wildlife,” said Edwards.
“For instance, the latest addition to our ‘Wild and Free’ series is the Cerulean Warbler. It’s a farmhouse saison using local blueberries from Farm Called Crow in Fayetteville.”
He says it’s very important to create unique beers that can only be found in one brewery.
“There is also the matter of licensing and distributing costs on that scale,” Edwards said.
“It all started for me with the first Octoberfest held in Pipestem,” said Matt Barnett, owner of the Sophisticated Hound in Princeton. “My goal was to enter my beer there, and I made it happen.”
When some local establishments started wanting his beer, he put a building in his back yard and got to work. To Barnett, craft beer is an important part of local tourism, showing people what our region has to offer. As far as why they are constantly coming up with new recipes and flavors, Barnett answers that question with a question, “If we only had one beer, how many times would people come in and visit us?”
Craft beer is a passion for Barnett and his staff. Their style of infusion brewing is different from most other breweries, requiring a more hands-on approach.
“There are no push buttons or automations here,” Barnett said. “We babysit the process and do it all ourselves. It’s a slower process, but it’s my opinion that it produces a better-tasting product.”
There is always one person in every crowd who says they don’t like craft beer. Barnett chalks this up to being brand loyal or just being plain hard-headed.
“If you ask those folks what they like about their favorite beer, you can usually give them some tastes and open them up to more flavors,” said Barnett. “I have been drinking craft beer for years, and everything else tastes like water to me.”
Speaking of water, he said there are still a few mainstream beer drinkers out there who will order water before they will try something new.
l l l
The Sophisticated Hound limits its distribution to West Virginia but has considered expanding.
“Because we are so close to the Virginia state line and VA Tech, we were about to add VA to our license, but Covid scrapped that plan,” Barnett said.
But new expansions are in the works now.
“We will either be building on soon or looking for a larger location.”
Even though Barnett is doing exactly what he wants to do, he understands that it would be tough to turn down a conversation from a major distributor if he were ever approached.
l l l
For Sam Fonda, the freshness aspect is highest on his list of priorities. Fonda is one of the three owners of the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge.
“You can think of beer as liquid bread,” he said. “It’s best when it’s fresh, and when it isn’t fresh, it’s stale.”
He said that was true of most craft beers, especially his best-selling lagers and IPAs.
“I want us to grow bigger but I can’t stand the thought of losing control of the freshness,” said Fonda. “WGB beer will likely always be found only in West Virginia. We still have a ton of market to gain right here in our own home state whenever we decide we want to make more beer.”
When Fonda first started making beer in 2010, he and his wife Aryn were most attracted to smaller breweries.
“They had a real hand-crafted feel to their product, just like a local coffee shop or a restaurant that’s focused on selling local agriculture,” Fonda said. “That’s attractive to a lot of folks who want to support local business.”
Fonda has always enjoyed being creative, and he feels that beer brewing has always fed that creativity.
“I think our head brewer and entire team feel the same way,” said Fonda. He said the trick has been trying to constantly create new beers while keeping well-known brands on tap at the same time.
“It’s a fun challenge,” Fonda said. “We’re always rotating the crowd favorites here while trying to tap new beers at the same time.”
He said for every customer who wants the exact same beer experience every visit, there are just as many people who want a new beer every time.
As for those folks who generally don’t like craft beers, the WGB always keeps a light beer on tap.
“You can’t please everyone, but many of those people often get turned on to one of them,” Fonda said. “The Cool Ridge Lager is our pale lager. There’s nothing really fancy about it, but it’s super fresh and brewed with locally grown grains.” A similar option is Sixteen Shots, another light beer brewed with all German ingredients.
So whether you are in the mountains of southern West Virginia or traveling the country, you might rethink ordering that Bud Light off the menu. Make the best of your trip, and remember that while drinking a craft beer you are also getting a small taste of the local culture.
That’s what you are getting at the craft breweries of southern West Virginia.
