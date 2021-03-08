Crab Orchard resident Kathleen Bishop has made a lot of memories through the years.
“She remembers the first airplane she ever saw fly over,” her son Alvin said. “That just amazes me.”
That might not seem like such an important memory today, when the skies are regularly streaked with traces of passing planes.
But to someone born when the heavens were more akin to the wild blue yonder made famous in song, the memory might last a little longer.
And in Bishop’s case, it’s lasted nearly a century as the McDowell County native celebrated her 100th birthday March 3.
Bishop was born in 1921 in Kimball to Floyd and Pearl Richards, a coal miner and a housewife, respectively.
“She was the oldest of four siblings,” said 70-year-old Alvin, who lives in Grandview, “but she’s the last one.”
She completed school through the eighth grade and married her husband Harless in 1940.
“He was coming up the road and I just spoke to him,” Bishop said of how they met.
The couple settled in Wyoming County, where Harless, who passed away in 2006 at 84, worked as a mechanic and coal miner, and Bishop raised three boys and a girl.
“It was a lot of work,” she said.
It was a good life, both Alvin and his 76-year-old brother Raymond, who now lives with his mother, said of their childhood.
“She wanted us to have a good childhood and she played with us like she was one of the kids,” Raymond said.
Alvin added, “She always played with us kids because she said we wasn’t kids but one time.”
And although Bishop made sure her children had a fun life, she stayed busy with work as well, keeping up the home and tending to a large garden.
“I enjoyed working,” she said. “I done the plowing, done the mowing and I enjoyed every bit of it.”
Now a centenarian, Bishop is no longer able to enjoy many of the things that kept her busy most of her life, as a bad hip and back have forced her into a wheelchair and macular degeneration, Alvin says, “is working on her eyes.”
“She’s got a pretty good mind though, and she’s pretty cantankerous,” he said, with a slight chuckle.
“I’ve got cantankerous kids, too,” his mom said in response.
Bishop, who is also the mother to 79-year-old Charlotte Smith, who lives in Roanoke, Va., and a third son, Eugene, who passed away in 2013 at 72, has nine grandchildren and eight or nine great-grandchildren.
“I don’t ever count them,” she said.
Though the extended family couldn’t be there to celebrate with her on March 3, friends and family filled the house with flowers and more than 100 cards, and a small family gathering took place March 6.
Her children also hung a banner, wishing her a “Happy Birthday,” on her front porch, where she likes to “sun” on warm days.
