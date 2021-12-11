Herbert Wayne Doss, 47, of Crab Orchard has been charged with murder in the death of Jeremy Duane Gambrell on Friday.
According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched Friday to 264 Center St., Crab Orchard, to a male who had been struck in the head and wasn't breathing.
The deputies determined that Doss had struck Gambrell on the head, resulting in his death, and the two had been in an altercation prior to Gambrell being struck.
Based on the investigation, Doss was taken into custody and charged with murder.