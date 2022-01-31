Wyoming County Sheriff's Cpl. Logan Cook began as a deputy right after high school five years ago. It is a job he loves.
Surrounded by his fellow officers Monday in the courthouse lobby, he was selected for the second annual Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award.
That selection was based on several factors, Sheriff Brad Ellison explained, including job improvement, quality of work, getting along with other officers, stepping up and coming through when needed.
“We wanted it to really mean something from us,” Ellison said of the selection.
“In the last year, he's really come a long way – in his work, his attitude, his dedication to the department, and he's stepped up when needed,” Ellison said of Cook.
Ellison also lauded his entire department.
“You take pride in what you're doing – not for me, but for the people we serve,” Ellison told his deputies.
“I was definitely shocked,” Cook said of being named the department's 2021 Officer of the Year.
“I didn't think it would be me.
“This is a great honor,” Cook emphasized. “I worked for Sheriff Parker. He hired me. He gave me the opportunity.”
Now serving as the canine officer, Cook noted that Ellison has also provided him with opportunities in the department.
•
With nearly half-a-century in law enforcement in Wyoming County, Parker died from lung cancer on Christmas Eve 2019.
Patrick Parker, the late sheriff's son, along with Ellison and former Sheriff Randy Brooks worked to create a fitting tribute to the county's beloved sheriff.
The award is given annually to the officer who most exemplifies Parker's personal philosophy: "You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone's mother, father, sister or brother and that everybody should be treated equally."
With more than two decades of experience, Capt. Tommy Blankenship was presented the inaugural Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award in 2020.
Parker began his law enforcement career as chief deputy for Sheriff Herbert Graham in 1973. Graham was his father-in-law.
During his 45-year career, he worked with four more sheriffs and spent four years as assistant chief of police in Mullens.
He knew from the time he was a boy that law enforcement was what he wanted to do, he said during a 2005 interview with The Wyoming County Report.
Despite the long hours, the high stress and every day dangers, he loved the job.
“I enjoy helping people,” he said during the interview. “When you arrest someone for murder, or drugs, or child abuse, it makes you feel good because you know people don’t have to worry about them.”
Parker was dedicated to making communities within the county safe places in which to live and raise a family.
“You have to like people and want to see people protected to stay with law enforcement,” Parker explained. “This is not a high paying job and there are a lot of hours involved.
“You just can’t leave it alone after 4 o’clock every day.”