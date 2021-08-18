Covid postpones Aug. 26 flooding meeting

Homes at the intersection of Hartley Avenue and Hunter Street in Beckley have had ongoing flooding issues for the past 40 years. Beckley Sanitary Board has plans to re-establish 3,000 feet of stream to help fix the flooding problems. The work will start at Hunter Street and Bair Street and run to the Pinecrest Development Park and is slated to begin in spring 2022. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald