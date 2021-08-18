Covid postpones Aug. 26 flooding meeting

Due to Covid, the City of Beckley is postponing a meeting to discuss solutions with residents of a Beckley neighborhood that has had a flooding problem for the past 40 years, Mayor Rob Rappold announced Wednesday.
In response, the president of the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) asked Wednesday that city officials publish the date for the residents.
City officials had not yet set the date on Wednesday.
In July, residents of Hunter Street, Hager Street and Hartley Avenue had appeared at Beckley Common Council to request help for repeated flooding in their neighborhoods. They reported that sustained flooding has led to damaged house foundations and vehicles during some rainstorms.
In response, City Hall, Beckley Sanitary Board (BSB) and Thrasher Engineering, the firm that has been hired by the city to find solutions to the long-term problem, set a meeting with residents on Aug. 26.
BSB General Manager Jeremiah Johnson was to host and present at the meeting. Johnson recently came into contact with a Raleigh County resident who tested positive for Covid and has since passed away. According to internal emails between the Mayor's Office and Johnson, the late Covid victim had attended a meeting with Johnson.
Raleigh County had 7,563 cases on Wednesday, and the state Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported the death of a 69-year-old Raleigh County man. The color-coded map placed Raleigh in orange, which shows a higher number of Covid cases.
Due to concerns of a rise in Delta variant cases in Raleigh County, Rappold said, city officials have postponed the meeting until at least September.
"Now is not the time to bring 40 or 50 people into a public meeting to discuss this thing," said Rappold. "Everybody's hovering around.
"We don't know the vaccination status of anybody. We don't feel it's in our purview, or our legal ability, to ask that, but it's a bad situation."
Rappold reported that Thrasher Engineering engineers are producing a highlight analysis of the project, along with potential solutions and potential costs. Johnson will ensure the data is handed out to those who live in the flooded neighborhoods and others who want it.
The mayor said the information will ensure that residents are knowledgeable about the flooding cause and potential solutions and costs when the meeting is held in "September, or as soon as we get the green light from this Covid situation."
Johnson had explained earlier this month that work must be performed on pipes at Pinecrest, which is a few miles from the flooded streets, in order to stop flooding at other points in Beckley. The total cost of the project, if the most conservative plan is enacted, is around $5 million.
Raleigh County NAACP President Barbara Charles said Wednesday that the postponement is understandable.
"I want to be safe, too," said Charles. "We'll wait if we have to, but I just feel bad if we have a flood again in this area, during this time.
"But I'd rather for people to be safe, so we can adhere to that, but let's put it in September.
"I don't want no 'whatever,'" she said. "Let's put it in September, and, if Covid's still going, we'll put it to October."
Charles said the NAACP became involved in the flooding problem at the request of residents, who reported that the flooding problem had been ongoing for the past 40 years and the city had been aware of it but had taken no steps to offer a permanent solution.
The flooded yards are in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
Rappold, who was first elected in 2016, said that racism has played no role in the city's delay in finding a solution. He said that it is a "money issue" because the solution involves widespread construction across a large segment of the city, including installation of a larger pipe in the district of Pinecrest, where water flows and drains.
Johnson said in July that, since he became manager of the sanitation department, BSB engineers have been paying attention to the flooding problem and have sought solutions. To date, the solutions have been cost-prohibitive.
He pointed out that at least two multi-million-dollar sanitation projects have been performed at Red Brush, which is a predominantly Black neighborhood, within the past decade, including the installation of pipes for the new Stratton Elementary School construction.
Charles said earlier this month that the flooding situation for residents of the Hartley, Hunter and Hager area in the racially diverse Ward 5 should receive the same resources allocation as any similar flooding situation at Woodcrest or a residential Maxwell Hill (Ward I) neighborhood.