Courthouse never in danger from brush fire

Wyoming County's courthouse was never in any danger from a nearby brush fire in Pineville on Tuesday that snaked its way down the hillside behind Bank Street.
“No, the courthouse was never in danger,” emphasized Mike Johnson, assistant chief of the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department.
Numerous photos on social media depicted an alarming visual image that made the fire appear “much worse than the actual situation,” Johnson said.
“The photos picked up the glow from the (night) fire and from the lights in the courthouse which made it look much worse than it really was,” Johnson noted.
One house that had been abandoned for more than a decade was burned and two nearby structures were of concern, but never in any real danger, he said.
The two structures were saturated with water by Pineville's volunteer firefighters, while West Virginia Division of Forestry personnel cleared a control line.
The first call came in about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson said.
By 10:30 p.m., the fire had been completely contained and was all but out, Johnson said.
Forestry personnel remained on scene, he said.
No injuries were reported.