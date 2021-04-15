The Courthouse Farmers Market will open for the season in the State Fairground’s free parking lot in Fairlea this weekend. Hours are 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday.
The outdoor market features products grown and made by vendors from within a 50-mile radius of Lewisburg.
In addition to longtime favorites such as the baked goods produced by Fresh Flours, Becky Walker’s basketry and Monica Holliday’s quilts, this week’s vendor list will include at least one newcomer — Mountain Folk Coffee, a coffee roasting company based in Lewisburg. Other vendors will offer beef, pork, lamb, greens, eggs, tomato plants for the home gardener and more.