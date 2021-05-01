LEWISBURG — County commissioners decided Tuesday to loosen access guidelines for the Greenbrier County Courthouse.
With the Covid-19 pandemic coursing through West Virginia in May of last year, the commission set limits on the number of members of the public who could visit each of the courthouse’s offices at one time. Visitors were required in most instances to sign in and out with security officers posted at the building’s front door and to go through a screening process involving a temperature check and health questions.
Guidelines were further tightened in December when the commission decided to begin enforcing the governor’s indoor mask mandate, which had gone into effect statewide the previous month.
Tuesday’s unanimous commission vote swept away all of the special guidelines except the mask mandate for visitors, which is still in effect by order of the governor.
Also gone is a requirement that courthouse employees wear masks in the building full-time. Now, employees may, if they wish, remove their masks when behind the plastic shields that separate the public from employees in most courthouse offices.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com