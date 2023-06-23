The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld a two-year-old verdict against coal mining companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and run by his family by a Wyoming County Circuit Court jury that awarded a Mercer County coal miner $160,000 in damages.
The jury found the worker was wrongfully discharged from his job as a welder at a Coal Mountain mine.
In 2021, a Wyoming County Circuit Court jury awarded Rick M. Varney $148,140 in compensatory damages and $11,860 in general damages, according to court records.
In the June 15 ruling, the state Supreme Court also determined that the circuit judge should provide supplemental evidence for the award of attorney fees and use a different rate for calculating the prejudgement interest.
Sam Petsonk, a Beckley attorney, filed the suit on behalf of Varney against Justice Highwall Mining, Dynamic Energy, Bluestone Industries, and EIN Energy. His co-counsel was Bren J. Pomponio.
Justice Highwall Mining, Dynamic Energy and Bluestone Industries – all of which list the governor's son, James C. Justice III, as president and director, and his daughter, Jillean, as director – were joint employers of Varney as they shared directors, offices, employees, as well as control of decisions to hire, discipline and fire, according to court documents.
EIN Energy provided employee benefits and paid the wages earned by the employees. The company, with a mailing address of Chandler, Ariz., and two listed members – Jeffrey Mullins and Kara Childress, according to the West Virginia secretary of state's office – also “assisted and advised the other joint-employer Defendants regarding a wide array of employment practices affecting the Defendants' joint employees, including hiring, termination, supervision, and certain aspects of management, as well as providing or procuring employment practices liability management and/or insurance services regarding those employees,” according to court records.
EIN Energy filed a motion to dismiss the suit, which was denied, and the company then settled out of court before trial.
In the suit, Varney, who worked as a welder, said he was ordered to work in unsafe conditions at the Coal Mountain mine after he complained of unsafe equipment in October 2016 and had proposed steps to eliminate the hazards.
In one example, Varney said he and two co-workers were on a top bench, which is comprised of fill material, when a blast was detonated without any prior warning to nearby workers per state code. Varney said he was forced to jump seven or eight feet to get under an end-loader in order to protect himself from the flying debris.
In another example in the suit, Varney said an excavator was used for jobs for which it was not designed and, as a result, the bucket was damaged on a daily basis. Varney insisted on making the necessary repairs to the bucket, which supervisors complained was taking “a substantial amount of time.”
Varney's employment was terminated in January 2017. The case involved a “constructive discharge,” in which the worker is told he will be fired if he does not resign.
"When you're done wrong by somebody like Justice, there is sweet revenge. Don't give up on it, because it will happen," Varney said of the court’s decision.
“Mr. Varney won this case lock, stock and barrel,” Petsonk said Friday.
“So few cases go to the jury anymore. This case is important because it shows that the civil justice system operates fairly and holds companies responsible,” Petsonk noted.
“The case clarifies that a company cannot force an employee to work in unsafe conditions.
“This was about a miner who refused to work in unsafe conditions and shows that workers are protected by the law for standing up for safety,” Petsonk emphasized. “They cannot be harassed or discharged.”
Efforts to reach Justice Highwall Mining were unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.