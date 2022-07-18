The Circuit Court of Kanawha County ruled today that it would issue a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by West Virginia medical providers and advocates against the state’s 150-year-old criminal abortion ban.
This is a developing story.
Updated: July 18, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
