Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said Wednesday that he has no problem with a preliminary plan to permit a coal company to drill into Lake Stephens in order to measure a coal seam.
The company, which Tolliver did not identify by name, is based in Eccles, he said.
"I don't have a problem with it," he said Wednesday. "The only thing they're doing is just drilling down to see how thick the coal is.
"There's no problem. They've done this before," he added. "I don't see where they're doing to do any damage or anything.
"It's my understanding, what I know, they're just drilling down to see how thick the coal is and how far down from ground level."
Tolliver said he has not been informed of the date for the drilling. Commission has not yet approved the plan, which is being further researched by Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams.
It was not clear on Wednesday if the coal company had offered to pay the county for the drilling. The company has also asked to use lake water, according to county attorney Bill Roop.
The county owns the 2,300 acre lake and has permitted drilling by a gas company in the past, according to Roop.
Parks and Recreation Board Member Ron Hedrick said Wednesday that Williams is preparing information for the board. Hedrick said that, based on his understanding, several coal companies are listed on lake deeds.
"Several deeds make up the lake property," he explained, adding that mineral rights are listed on the various deeds.
During the May 18 meeting of the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors, Lake Stephens Superintendent Bill Pritchard reported that the coal company had also asked to use water from the lake as part of the drilling process.
Roop said on May 18 that Commission and the board was "not in a position to approve or deny" the coal company's request. He said that the gas company did not ask to use the lake water.
"They did it without using our water in the lake, and they were way back," said Roop. "They were up on the far end, and all they were checking was gas, back then.
"This, they're drilling down, checking for coal.
"I don't know if it's a fracking type thing. I don't know enough about it, yet. I don't want to agree, until we find more information."
Tolliver said May 18 that, based on his own information, the coal company plans to just drill down into the lake to check how deep the coal is.
Roop said the gas company also gave money to the county when they drilled into Lake Stephens.
Lake Stephens is a popular destination spot in the county and features a beach and a marina, and many citizens like to fish in the lake. The county recently added inflatables and a splash pad for children, above the beach area.