Employees with the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office performed a public test of the county’s new voting machines Friday afternoon in the basement of the Raleigh County Judicial Center.
Tammy Richardson, the chief elections officer for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, said the purpose of the public test is to ensure that everything is in working order for the election.
Witnessing the process were Raleigh County Commissioners Linda Epling, Gregory Duckworth and Dave Tolliver as well as other employees from the clerk’s office.
The county’s new voting machines, which were purchased last year for roughly $1.5 million, will make their debut during the 2022 election.
Richardson said the previous voting machines were nearly 20 years old. She added that the new voting machines as well as the new vote tabulating machines will help in speeding up the election process.
As part of the test, Richardson walked commissioners through how to use the new voting machines, which are all touch screens.
To begin the voting process, a long slim piece of paper is fed into the machine.
Next a screen appears asking voters to select a ballot – Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan. Once a person selects a ballot, a screen asking for the voter to confirm that selection will appear.
Once the selection is confirmed, voters will be taken to a screen which lists the candidates they can vote for, which they can do by clicking on the candidate’s name or the box beside the name.
After completing their selections, voters will be taken to a screen where they can review their selections.
If everything is correct, the voting part of the process concludes and the sheet the voter fed into the machine at the beginning of the process will come back out.
Printed on this sheet will be all the candidates the voter selected.
Voters will then take that printout to the poll workers so that it can be fed into the new vote tabulating machines.
Before the printout is fed into the vote tabulating machine, a perforated section at the bottom of the paper is torn off and filed by poll workers.
After this, the voting process for the voter is complete.
Early voting for the May 10 Primary Election starts Wednesday and continues through May 7, including the last two Saturdays before the primary.
In Raleigh County, early voting will take place at the Raleigh County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Richardson said voters should remember to bring an ID with them when they vote.
She added that sample ballots can also be found in the voter registration office in the courthouse.