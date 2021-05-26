Local and state law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call of a bomb threat that had been received late Tuesday afternoon at the Kroger store in Rainelle.
Upon arrival, the officers learned that an unknown male caller to the store stated there was a bomb on the property.
The officers,Sergeant C. R. Smith of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and Corporal J. W. Gilkeson of the West Virginia State Police, evacuated the Kroger store and surrounding properties, as well as the parking lot.
Explosive K-9 handlers, as well as a State Police bomb technician, responded to the scene.
The store and grounds were searched and no explosives or foreign objects were located on the property.
This incident remains under investigation. It is not believed to be connected to an incident at a Sam Black gas station earlier in the day involving a suspicious package.