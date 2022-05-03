County seeks injunction against city; Mayor Rappold calls action a nuisance lawsuit

Raleigh County Commission is asking Raleigh Circuit Court for an emergency injunction against a stormwater rate increase that Beckley Common Council passed on April 26.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver announced the injunction petition during the regular meeting on Tuesday, with commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth present.
“It’s the stance of the Raleigh County Commission that, effective today, with the help of our county attorney (Bill Roop), he’ll be filing an injunction against the City of Beckley and the (Beckley Sanitary Board) to stop the stormwater fee for people living outside the city,” said Tolliver.
Epling and Duckworth did not speak but were apparently in agreement with the plan to file the injunction.
The injunction will only impact residents of Raleigh County and not those who live inside Beckley city limits.
Beckley Common Council voted a rate increase of around 97 percent for residents, partly to solve a 50-year-old flooding problem at Pinecrest Industrial Park, Beckley Little League and Hartley Avenue and Hunter Street.
The sanitary board also increased sewer fees for BSB customers, but the injunction is focused on stormwater fees, according to statements at the Commission meeting.
For the average residential user, the sewer fee increase would be $12.40 per month. The stormwater fee for a residential user, a flat rate, would increase $3.66 a month. In total, the combined rate hikes for a residential user would be $16.06 per month or $192.72 per year, according to Jeremiah Johnson, general manager of the sanitary board.
The sewer rate was last increased seven years ago, while the stormwater rate has not been adjusted since 2007.
Tolliver said he and other commissioners have had several people call and report that the increase is “taxation without representation.”
“The people outside the city have no say whatsoever in when projects outside the city will be done,” said Tolliver. “It’s strictly up to the Beckley Sanitary Board.
“The raises will raise $9 million for the sanitary board, and we know right now that a little over $7 million of this money will be spent inside city limits of Beckley,” Tolliver said.
“We have intent as a group to go to circuit court and ask a judge to render a decision on the people outside the city having to pay these stormwater (fees).”
Mayor Rob Rappold responded to the petition on Tuesday by calling it a “nuisance” lawsuit.
“It’s ridiculous,” said Rappold.
Rappold said he and city attorney Bill File provided “all their commissioners” with case law that suggests the state Department of Environmental Protection issues MS-4 permits to cities, which allows the sanitary board to govern stormwater within their watersheds.
Watersheds are determined by state permit, not by city boundary, said Rappold.
“It’s my opinion it’s a nuisance case, with no basis,” said Rappold.
Tolliver said Tuesday evening that some have suggested he filed the case because there is an election on May 10.
Tolliver said he does want re-elected but denied the charge.
“I’ve worked hard to get re-elected, but if the people want somebody else in there, fine,” he said. “I’m at peace with myself.
“I told the good Lord, if you do want me back, I’ll get in. If you don’t, I’ll go fishing, I’ll go back to the farm to take care of some cattle.”