Donna Kay Hensley Shumate, 77, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away peacefully at the Bowers Hospice House on March 12th, 2021. Born August 14th 1943, in Sophia, WV, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Leona Utt Hensley. Donna was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God, a retired Ralei…