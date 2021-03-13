Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in April.
On April 12, county residents can make reservations. On April 15, nonresidents can make reservations. The staggered reservation days are new this year.
Also new are short-term RV sites. Due to popularity, four RV sites have been set aside for short-term campers. Short-term RV campers can reserve a site from one to seven nights.
Names are being taken for a waiting list for long-term RV camping sites.
Tent sites and marina slips are also available to reserve starting in April. Cabins, picnic shelters, pavilion and water park rentals remain open for reservations.
Reservations will be made by phone only. Call, leave a message and the staff will call you back in order of when messages were received. No in-person reservations will be made on those days.