The next three months of Parks and Recreation Authority Board meetings will be on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Raleigh County Commissioners Office, 116 N. Heber St., Beckley.
This is a change from the regular schedule of meetings on the third Tuesday at 11 a.m.
New meeting dates and times are: July 26, 10 a.m.; Aug. 23, 10 a.m.; Sept. 27, 10 a.m.
Beginning in October, meetings will return to their normal schedule.
