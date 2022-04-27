Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park have opened the Summer Softball League sign-ups.
Starting now, Fitzpatrick Park will begin sign-ups for players, coaches and teams for the Summer Co-Ed League and Summer Church League.
A meeting to discuss rules, regulations and address any concerns will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Fitzpatrick Park. All coaches are encouraged to attend, and any interested party may attend. Sign-ups will end on May 15.
There are multiple ways to sign up: Email (Fitzpatrickparkwv@gmail.com); call 304-934-5323 ext. 4; call or text 304-920-421; or message the Facebook Page (Fitzpatrick Park – RCPRA).
Church League will play on Monday nights starting May 16. Co-Ed League will play Thursday nights starting May 19. Each league will play through the end of July. Games start at 6 p.m., with Tuesdays as make-up days. There is a limit to 12 teams per league.
If you are a player wishing to participate but do not have a team, please reach out as well at this website: raleighcountyparks.org/fitzpatrick-park.