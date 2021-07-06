Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will be offering a 6-session program on the beach at Lake Stephens designed to teach the basics of Yoga and Tai Chi, blended together into an art form called “Yo-Chi.”
The program will feature six 90-minute sessions, throughout July and August of 2021. The program is open to children and adults.
Participants in the martial art fusion class will learn various techniques including “meditation in motion” as well as “improved physical stability” and “kinesthetic awareness.”
This class will be taught by a Reiki Master and “Silver Sneakers” certified instructor.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.
Cost will be $60 plus tax per student for entire program. The dates of the classes are July 10, 24 and 31 and August 7, 14 and 21.
All classes will run from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
If you are interested in signing up, email rcpraevents@gmail.com or contact by phone at 304-934-5323.
