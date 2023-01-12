Beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for employment for 2023.
Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Full-time-permanent, full-time-subject to furlough, seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options are available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.
Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application, which is available to download at raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request through the parks and rec office at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to lakestephenswv@gmail.com or 116 N. Heber St., Beckley, WV 25801.
Jobs available at Lake Stephens: beach attendant, beach/lifeguard supervisor, camp store staff, events and program, coordinator – permanent – furlough, event staff, fee collector, grounds crew, housekeeper, janitor, lifeguards, maintenance, supervisor – permanent-full time, maintenance – seasonal and permanent-full time, marina staff, marina supervisor, marina runner, office assistants, splash pad attendant, ticket booth attendant.
Fitzpatrick Park: Fitzpatrick Park manager – permanent-furlough, assistant league manager, maintenance/grounds keeper, onsite maintenance/grounds keeper, field groomer/maintenance, concessions manager, concessions worker, umpire.
For more information, visit https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.