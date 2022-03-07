County looking for land to build larger animal shelter

Raleigh County and the City of Beckley are searching for land with the intention of building an animal shelter, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver announced Monday.
Tolliver said the decision was made after a meeting with Raleigh County Humane Society, a non-profit shelter that is the only facility in the county that offers shelter to stray and vicious dogs and cats.
Raleigh Humane Society Board President Nancy Johnson reported that the shelter has not had space to keep additional animals because of overcrowding.
Commissioner Greg Duckworth has proposed building additional space for the Humane Society shelter and to fund advertising for the foster program in order to move dogs from the shelter into homes more quickly.
Tolliver said the county would consider a spay and neuter law, which Johnson said could be effective in reducing the stray animal population.
“We would definitely be in favor of something like that,” said Tolliver.
This is a developing story.