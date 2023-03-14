New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is able to move forward with the Airport Industrial Park expansion after the Raleigh County Commission voted to approve a $535,000 grant during a special meeting Tuesday.
According to NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher, the $10 million project had a shortfall of just over $1 million.
Since beginning the project in 2019, Belcher and her team have managed the hurdles brought on by Covid and multiple soaring construction costs because of inflation.
Additionally, NRGRDA encountered some mitigating credit issues that impacted the shortfall as well.
Belcher outlined Raleigh County Airport Authority’s contribution toward the deficit that resulted from the property sale at the airport of 33 acres. She said that a contractor to build the transmission-level power service has been selected and that NRGRDA hopes to get the project moving in the next 45 days.
The development authority then asked the county commissioners to make up the $544,000 difference.
There was a motion by Linda K. Epling, seconded by Greg Duckworth, that unanimously passed.
According to Dave Tolliver, president and third member of the commission, funding for the project comes through the Appalachian Regional Commission and will not impact any other county investments nor is it money that will have to be made up somewhere else.
Belcher noted that the airport property is protected by covenants and Federal Aviation Administration regulations. The airport property available for development will be leased to aviation-related industries.
“We are looking for aerospace maintenance facilities and at the same time training aerospace mechanics at New River Community and Technical College,” Belcher confirmed with the commissioners.
NRGRDA will begin marketing the property in April.
Relationship building
Building relationships is in part and parcel of NRGRDA’s economic development focus throughout its four-county market. Strong partnerships with county commissioners are no exception.
“Through the work of the NRGRDA board, we meet weekly with our commissioners across the counties and ask, ‘What are your priorities?’” Belcher said.
Last year Fayette County put out its priorities to all the state and federal leadership so there would be no question about its focus.
“It is very much infrastructure development and business recruitment and very specific parcels of property,” Belcher shared with The Register-Herald on Monday.
While there is not a lot of acreage in Hinton and Summers County, NRGRDA is very focused on recreation development in those areas, including how to build some of Summers County’s trail systems into the rest of the region.
In Nicholas County, there is discussion around the priorities related to that side of U.S. 19 and the Meadow River.
Belcher added, “There is developable acreage for outdoor manufacturing recruitment, as well as recreation infrastructure and housing development because the topography leans toward both.
“We are excited about the momentum that we are seeing, and we are very thrilled about the collaboration and community feedback that we are getting from our commissioners,” Belcher said. "Those relationships have been paramount to doing a lot of this work.”
Property owner assistance
NRGRDA recognizes that other property owners need this kind of assistance as well.
Because of funding restrictions, NRGRDA cannot source local, state and federal dollars to support projects that are not industrial in nature.
“We have local property owners who want to see the same development. They must understand the expectations we have as we help them develop their properties.”
Belcher and her team work closely with county commissioners across the region to identify those properties.
“If the commissioners suggest a location suitable for industrial recruitment, which is traditionally 25-plus acres, NRGRDA begins an evaluation which includes the expectation of protective covenants on that property for industrial development.”
The ultimate focus is the highest and best use of properties in the region.
“Just because you can put something there doesn’t mean that it belongs there. That is very important to us as we work with property owners, and understand its highest best use,” shared Belcher.
It is still important to identify other locations for various other uses, she said.
“If we did have a company that is a juice manufacturer or a recreation manufacturer, we can’t locate within those FAA-protected areas at the airport.”
Education and workforce development
Education and workforce development will be critical factors in the development of an industrial cargo hub concept that is to become the Airport Industrial Park.
The recent articulation agreement between New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) and WVU Technical Institute will be important for the development of an aviation-focused workforce.
NRCTC is 38th in line for review for Federal Aviation Administration approval of the programming.
“It will take time to build, train and retain that workforce,” said Belcher.
Noting a cap of 25 students at a time in the Aviation, Maintenance & Technology (AMT) program, Belcher recognizes the challenges of building a new workforce.
“If they all pass and make it through a two-year or four-year program and get certified and stay here, and if we put them immediately to work, with all the AMT schools we have in West Virginia right now, we can’t fill the need of employees at one facility at Mitsubishi in North Central.”
Belcher added that serving the largest aviation manufacturer that needs to hire 300 people right now is currently a workforce need that can’t be filled.
“We are going to have a growing need and a growing demand for more workforce education opportunities in our area,” said Belcher.
