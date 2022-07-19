County deputies get 5 percent pay bump

Raleigh County Sheriff deputies will receive a $5,000 pay raise effective the next pay raise as county commissioners voted unanimously for the hike at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The increase was approved after commissioners were informed that deputies were receiving less pay than their counterparts in neighboring counties.
“We had to stay competitive,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver. “We can’t continue to lose deputies, so when we realized we had that extra money, we decided to add it to their salaries.”
Following the change, a deputy police officer can now earn starting pay of $46,000 a year, which is on par with what is being paid in the region.
The decision came after four deputies left the force because they were not satisfied with their pay, according to Tolliver. Two deputies resigned to sign on with the state police department, one is now working in the prison system and another switched to wearing the Postal Service uniform.
The decision was also accompanied by a motion which granted all state employees a 5 percent pay increase, also effective starting the next pay cycle.
The changes in pay are made to reflect the steadily increasing cost of living and inflation.
“A gallon of milk costs the same for a secretary as it does a deputy.” stated Tolliver. “And it will cost the same for the poorest state employee all the way to the richest. So this is hopefully going to make things easier on everybody.”
