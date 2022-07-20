The Raleigh County Democratic Executive Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. The agenda for the meeting includes reports from officers and committees for fundraising, volunteer and outreach and elections.
Also up for discussion are the county bylaws.
Among other topics listed for discussion on the agenda are patients over profits pledge, approval for registration and absentee voter expenses and a date for a county picnic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.