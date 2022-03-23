While commissioners in from both Greenbrier and Summers counties say they worked hard to be conservative with their 2022-23 budgets set this week, they fear it may not be enough in future years as a portion of their revenue could soon be taken away by the very people they serve.
A measure, Amendment One, up for a vote statewide on the November general election ballot has the potential to decrease county budgets by 20 to 30 percent per county, according to information from the County Commission Association of West Virginia.
State legislators have promised to make up for the funding counties are expected to lose but some commissioners are doubtful this will be a long-term solution.
Summers County Commission Charles Saunders said Amendment One, if passed by citizens, will have an even greater impact on smaller counties like Summers which operate under a budget of just over $4 million
“And you know as well as I do, this is just common sense, if we have to cut the budget. . . the fastest way to trim your budget would be to cut employees,” Saunders said.
These potential loses are a result of House Joint Resolution 3, Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which was passed by lawmaker during the 2021 Legislative Session.
HJR3, listed as Amendment One on the ballot, is a constitutional amendment that will allow West Virginia voters to open up a section of state code that deals with property taxes. If voters pass Amendment One, current and future lawmakers will be able to reduce the business and inventory tax and eliminate the property tax on vehicles.
These tax dollars fund county services including law enforcement and public safety, fire and emergency response, health departments, courts, senior services, libraries, solid waste management, floodplain management, parks and recreation, local fairs and festivals, animal shelters and elections.
The property tax on manufacturing inventory, machinery and equipment generates about $100 million a year for county governments and public education. With the addition of the elimination of the property tax on vehicles proposed by Amendment One, the hole is around $250 million, according to reporting by MetroNews.
In Summers County, the projected loss, if the amendment is passed, will be about $1 million dollars or 25 percent of the county’s budget, Saunders said.
“If the state doesn’t backfill us, then it creates quite a problem for us,” he said. “Some (counties) can afford it better than others, but a small county like ours, it would definitely impact our budget.”
Saunders said the state that has already saddled them with the responsibility of paying the regional jail bill, which is budgeted to cost $320,000 in the upcoming fiscal year.
He said the county budget is not built to take much more strain than what has already been placed on it.
“We kind of have to keep our fingers crossed as see that the state follows through if this happens,” Saunders said.
Over in Greenbrier County, Commissioner Tammy Tincher said they stand to lose $2 to $3 million from the county’s budget which was approved by commissioners as $16.2 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Tincher said this does not include the additional millions of dollars that will also be lost by Greenbrier County Schools.
Tincher said their recently approved budget includes a six percent pay raises for county police deputies, a three percent raise for all other county employees and a 10 percent pay increase for elected officials, which is pending approval from the state auditor’s office.
The Legislature passed a bill this session providing for a pay increase for elected officials. Tincher said the last pay increase in Greenbrier County for elected officials was in 2014 and since then other county employees have received a 14-percent pay increase.
Given the county’s current finances, which is expected to increase by roughly $1 million from the county’s current fiscal year to the upcoming one, Tincher said a five percent increase to PEIA will be covered by the county in the upcoming fiscal year instead of being passed on to employees.
Tincher said she is proud of what the county was able to do with the coming year’s budget especially with the uncertainty that Amendment One brings.
“We tried to work as responsibly as we could to recognize that in the coming years, we know that we might not be able to do certain things because of the restrictions that may be put on us because of the passing of HJR 3,” she said. “We tried to be cognizant of that while we did this budget in hopes of making sure that we don't have any irresponsible spending or things that are just unnecessary right now because we know we have to be prepared for next year if HJR 3 passes.”
If passed, Tincher said HJR 3 would go into effect July 1, 2023.
With such a small budget already, Saunders said there is not much they can do to prepare for the possible passage of HJR 3.
As the state has promised to make up the loss to the budgets in all 55 counties by 110 percent, Saunders said he only hopes they keep their word as exact plans for how they plan to execute this are unknown.
Regardless of those plans, Saunders says he doubts that the state will be able to make up for these losses forever.
According to the County Commission Association of West Virginia, while the current Legislature is promising it will backfill county budgets by 110 percent, a future Legislature could come in and change this level, as once this section of code is opened, changes can be made at any time.
“As you know right now the state has a surplus, but down the road, what if the state doesn’t have that surplus and they happen to be in red or just enough money to pay their own bills,” he said. “How are they going to backfill us?”
While there is a great deal of unknown regarding the ramifications of HJR 3, Tincher said she is operating under the assumption that it will be passed by voters in November.
“We are pretty much guaranteed it’s going to pass because you're taking away taxes for the public,” she said.
If this is the case, Tincher and Saunders said they both fear that it will result in a loss of jobs for county employees.
“There’s no way that the state can replace every county’s total loss, that is the concern,” she said.
Tincher said discussions regarding how the state will backfill county budgets will likely take place during the 2023 legislative session.