County clerks, poll workers prepare to face another election during Covid-19 pandemic

During the primary election in June, county clerks were overrun with absentee ballots as the coronavirus swept across the nation and Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order. Now, as Nov. 3 inches closer, clerks prepare for the General Election, which includes a risk of exposure to both poll workers and voters.
As absentee ballots for the General Election were recently mailed out on Sept. 18, county clerks from Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Monroe and Greenbrier counties shared their numbers from the Primary, all showing a vast increase of absentee ballots compared to previous elections.
According to each county, previous elections yielded only a few hundred absentee ballots at most, with the exception of Raleigh County holding a previous record of just over 800 absentee ballots in a past election.
During the 2020 Primary Election, the number of absentee ballot request forms and returned ballots increased exponentially.
Summers County sent out nearly 2,300 ballots, receiving 1900 back; Wyoming County sent out just over 2,200 requests, while Monroe County sent out around 1,800; Greenbrier County mailed out over 5,000 applications, receiving 4,500; Fayette mailed out 5,500 ballots and Raleigh County mailed out over 9,000 absentee ballots — over 10 times its highest recorded year.
Raleigh County Deputy Clerk Cecilia “Sally” Chapman said she has never seen absentee numbers that high in her 30 years in the County Clerk’s Office.
Because the counties’ numbers of absentee ballots were so greatly elevated — and such a situation was unprecedented — all six counties had to either hire additional staff to help count the absentee ballots, work their regular staff extended hours, or both.
According to Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk, her office had to bring in two additional helpers to count ballots — bringing her staff to 14.
“We all worked 14-hour days for two and a half weeks. Each ballot had to be hand voted into our iVote machines.”
Loudermilk explained that this process was a slow one, first because there had to be a registered Republican and Democrat entering in the corresponding ballots and because only one ballot could be entered every two minutes.
Raleigh County brought in 12 additional employees — six teams of two — whose only job was to process and count the absentee ballots. All staff worked to mail out ballots and everyone worked overtime, according to Chapman.
Fayette, Monroe and Summers also hired temporary workers, while Wyoming County was forced to pull people from other departments in the courthouse to help process the ballots.
Out of these six counties, all the clerks shared that they expect the number of absentee ballots for the General Election to be less than the Primary Election, but still feel that the number is going to be higher than a “normal” election.
Sara Tucker, deputy clerk for Fayette County, said that they mailed a good number of absentee applications and that, while the number of applications was “more than a regular absentee election,” they were small compared to June.
“The Primary gave us a real good training on dealing with these higher numbers. We made it through the Primary, which was about the hardest Primary we have ever been through. The General has been so much easier in comparison.”
Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt said they had an easier time counting absentee ballots during the Primary because of their new ExpressVote machines, which they received in 2018.
In line with West Virginia code, Merritt and the remaining staff were able to start processing ballots during the 10-day early voting period.
According to Merritt, the machines kept track of the early voting ballots and combined the results with the later ballots, printing a final tally.
“Those full 10 days helped us tremendously and the machines make it go by so much faster. We will definitely be taking that same approach for the upcoming election.”
While the thought of fewer absentee ballots is great for clerks, this means more people will vote in person, inevitably putting poll workers at more risk.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, no more than five poll workers can be assigned per precinct.
The number of polling precincts per county is as follows:
Raleigh County: 87
Fayette County: 37 (three early voting)
Greenbrier County: 29 (seven of which are “super precincts” that allow a maximum of seven poll workers)
Summers County: 14 (four early voting)
Wyoming County: 27 (four early voting)
Monroe County: 18
Each county shared its plans to make sure both poll workers and voters are safe at the polls.
Common measures being taken include masks and shields (or both) for workers, gloves for workers, gloves for voters, disinfectant spray and wipes for cleaning, and hand sanitizer for both workers and voters.
Social distancing will also be implemented wherever possible by placing voting machines six feet apart and policing the waiting line to ensure voters are appropriately distanced.
Counties are taking various approaches for how the voters use the machines and how to keep voters and workers socially distant while the polls are open.
Merritt shared that Summers County will be providing thin, food handling-type gloves to voters to wear on their dominant hand so they are not directly touching the machines. The gloves will be disposed of at the polling site after use.
Similarly, Raleigh County will offer cotton swabs to voters to make their selections on the screen and Greenbrier County will be supplying voters with pencils because the machines detect the eraser.
Some counties, however, are taking different approaches to the number of voting machines that will be in use at each precinct.
Chapman stated that Raleigh County will be placing screens in front of the machines, allowing them to be set up back to back. Each set of machines will be placed six feet apart.
Chapman says increasing the number of machines will decrease the number of voters waiting in line, as well as the amount of time they are waiting in line.
In contrast, Jewell Aguilar, county clerk for Wyoming County, says they will only be allowed two voting machines per precinct to limit the number of voters in the building.
“We are asking that people social distance outside, but we do not have enough staff to have someone outside watching them. We are depending on the public to use discretion and be smart… We are doing our best and striving to make this election process as safe as possible for everyone so everyone can go out and have the right to vote and feel safe doing so however they choose.”
“We always hope that we are not putting anyone at an increased risk,” shared Monroe County Clerk Donnie Evans.
“Nobody really knows though. We are doing everything we possibly can and are constantly taking recommendations from the secretary of state and CDC so that we can help everyone stay safe.”
Merritt said Summers County will not be increasing or decreasing the number of voting machines at each precinct but did move one polling place from a small rural airport to Talcott Elementary School. Talcott Elementary will now hold two precincts on opposite ends of the building.
Additionally, Summers County increased its poll workers’ pay to $200 a day as a small way to say “thank you” for their service.
As far as finding people willing to work the polls, none of the counties seemed to have any problem staffing the maximum of five workers per precinct.
A few clerks said a handful of their regular poll workers asked to not report this year, but they had no problem filling those positions due to excellent alternate lists. Most workers showed no sign of worry and relayed no concerns about working during the upcoming election.