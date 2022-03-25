County clerk’s offices across West Virginia preparing for the upcoming May 10 Primary Election have had to deal with an added curve ball this year courtesy of the redistricting by West Virginia lawmakers.
The redistricting is done every 10 years using the results of the federal Census. Clerks say the redrawing of district lines, mainly in the West Virginia House of Delegates, which went from 67 single- and multi-member districts to 100 single-member districts, has also resulted in the redrawing of precincts.
All the voters impacted by the redrawn precincts should receive a letter in the mail from their respective county clerk’s office with a new voter registration card which lists their new precinct and polling place.
Those who don’t receive a letter should assume their polling location and precinct is the same as previous years.
However, this is much easier said than done.
In Raleigh County, Tammy Richardson, the chief elections officer for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, said the county went from 87 precincts to 58.
“It was due to the House lines because 10 years ago they had 63 precincts and they had to go up to 87 because of the House lines and the way they chopped it up,” she said. “So this time we got to go back to what we were before because they put us back together a little more.”
Although she is not sure of the exact amount, Richardson said the decrease in precinct numbers will result in a lighter bill for the county.
To notify those impacted by the precinct changes, Richardson said her office drafted more than 80 form letters to send to thousands of registered voters informing them of changes to their precinct, House Delegate district or polling location.
For those with a different precinct number or polling location, Richardson said a new voter registration card was mailed out with the letter.
As their office and others across the state work through the same process of informing voters of any changes, Richardson asks that voters be patient and understanding.
Raleigh County Clerk’s Office Chief Deputy Becky Fernatt said Raleigh County voter in precincts 1, 2 and 13 should expect to receive a second letter from their office after an initial letter sent out to voters in those precincts this week contained an error.
At the bottom of the letter, a sentence read, “Your new voter registration card is enclosed.”
However, Fernatt said no change was made to those precinct numbers so that sentence should have been omitted. There was no card.
“They didn’t need to get a new card and that’s really what the letter should have said, but it didn’t,” she said. “So I have taken it upon myself to fix that letter and say give me a little bit of grace because redistricting has been a mess.
"It breaks my heart that we sent that letter out because it’s not our intention to provide miscommunication.”
On a roll
In Greenbrier County, Jason Morgan, the deputy elections clerk, said working through the redistricting process was confusing at the start for everyone involved.
“When redistricting first hit, it was kind of a confusing thing for everybody involved,” he said. “But we kind of all buckled down and pretty much everything's on a roll now.”
Morgan said he’s not sure how many precincts were altered in Greenbrier County due to redistricting, but because the House used U.S. 219 as the dividing line to split the county in two, there were several.
“A good portion of the western end (precincts) were affected,” he said. “I know we personally changed about 5,000 voters. That’s ones we had to change and get new cards out to.”
Morgan said letters with new voter registration cards started going out this week.
He said they also spent this week preparing to mail out absentee ballots to military personnel and overseas voters.
Make a plan
Michelle Holly, the Fayette County clerk, said her office is executing similar plans and recommends that people make a voting plan prior to Election Day.
“The right to vote is our most fundamental and basic right,” she said. “It is the right from which all of our other Constitutional rights flow. By making a plan to vote, checking to see if you’re registered and knowing where you vote, all voters can participate in this important civic duty. I am proud of the work our office has done to make material more transparent and easily accessible online. We are looking forward to a safe, secure, and successful primary election.”
Holly said close to half the voters in Fayette County had some type of change as a result of the redistricting.
She said letters are still being mailed out informing Fayette County voters of those changes.
“A lot of people have received a new (voter registration) card, but there still will be some people that will still be receiving them,” Holly said. “They will certainly get those before the primary and hopefully in the next couple of weeks, which is even well before early voting.”
Richardson said the process of changing voter precincts is a long, tedious process that has been made somewhat more difficult by a new state voter registration system from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
“We just got a new system in August, and they’re still working out bugs,” she said.
With changes to the new precincts approved by the Raleigh County Commission in January, Richardson said they started preparing new voter registration cards in early March.
She said that process starts by looking up the precincts through their computer system and making the necessary changes to reflect the new districts and new precincts.
From there, new voter registration cards are printed out. A portion of those cards are kept in the voter registration office while the other half is torn off, signed, laminated, attached to a letter and mailed to the voter.
Richardson said they then go through the process of matching the old voter registration cards they have on file with the new ones.
She said this helps to ensure that every voter is accounted for.
“It’s a long process; it’s a timely process,” Richardson said. “And we try to do every checks and balances to make sure that we’re sending them out correctly.”
Fernatt said they have received several calls from voters who received the letter containing the error and have done their best to answer any questions.
“We understand that people will always have a lot of questions when it comes to elections and honestly, we would love to hear from them,” Fernatt said. “We would rather honestly them call the office with their questions because truly, we're here for them, 100 percent.”
Raleigh County voters with questions can call the voter registration officer at 304-252-8681. For Fayette County the number is 304-574-4226 and in Greenbrier County the number is 304-647-6602.
Information regarding polling locations, voter registration status and more is also available at govotewv.com, which is a site run by the WVSOS.
Important dates for May 10 Primary Election
now until May 4: Absentee application period – eligible absentee voters can send an absentee ballot application to their county clerk. Instructions on requesting an absentee ballot can be found on govotewv.com.
March 25: County clerks begin mailing out absentee ballots
April 19: Voter registration deadline
April 27 to May 7: Early voting in person
May 3 until noon May 10: Receive requests for emergency absentee ballot
May 4: Deadline for absentee ballot applications
May 7: Deadline for early voting in person
May 9: Deadline for hand-delivered absentee ballots to clerk’s office
May 10: Election Day
May 10: Absentee ballots received electronically from eligible voters accepted
For more information regarding the upcoming election go to govotewv.com. West Virginia residents can also register to vote or change their current registration on this site.