County clerks encourage voters to bring their own masks for General Election

With early voting at its conclusion, county clerks are urging those who plan to vote on Nov. 3 to come prepared with their own personal protective equipment (PPE) as it's challenging for supplies given by the state to meet the needs of both poll workers and voters.
Clerks in Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, Summers, Greenbrier and Monroe counties have all expressed the need for voters to wear their own masks on Election Day.
“Safety is our number one priority. We begged people to bring their own masks,” said Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore. “If they don’t have one, we will get them one, but at what point are you responsible for your own actions? We are all adults. Bring your own mask.”
Jewell Aguilar in Wyoming County says that most of the county’s early voters have come in with their own mask, leading her to believe it won’t be an issue.
According to Aguilar, Wyoming County has received a sufficient amount of PPE for its poll workers and has even purchased extra masks for voters in need to ensure that everyone is covered and protected.
“There is a deputy stationed at the door that will hand supplies out to people who don’t have masks. We also put on Facebook that people cannot enter the building without a mask on,” Aguilar stated.
Summers County said they will also be handing masks out to those who don’t have one on; however, clerk Mary B Merritt is concerned that they will not have enough.
Monroe Clerk Donald Evans says they never thought about supplying extras and will not be passing masks out to those without one.
“It’s not an issue for us. People are wearing their masks and we are all practicing social distancing.”
In Fayette County, Alicia Treadway said all PPE received will be given to poll workers only.
“It is an executive order that you must wear a mask if you are going into a building. Everyone should have their own, but we are just further encouraging people to absolutely wear their masks,” Treadway said.
“We are being very strict,” Treadway said. “We took every precaution, and I can think of no other way to be better.”
Each county have the appropriate number of poll workers per precinct for the general election.
Each county is allowed a total of five workers per precinct.
Aguilar in Wyoming County also announced that Precinct 309, originally located in Simon, has been moved to Baileysville Elementary School in Brenton.