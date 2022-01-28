County approves 32-mile Ghent broadband project

Raleigh County Commission on Friday approved a broadband expansion project at Ghent.
In the special meeting, President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth approved the county expenditure of $1 million on the project and agreed to apply through Region One Planning and Development Council for $3 million from the state. The total will cover the approximately $4 million project, said Tolliver.
He said the broadband will be expanded from Ghent seven miles to the Odd Post Office. A remaining 25 miles along U.S. 19 will be developed. Tolliver said the 25 miles will encompass roads around U.S. 19 and are not a linear mile.
The commission voted to hire Thrasher Engineering, GigReady to install broadband in residences and Steptoe and Johnson of Charleston as attorneys for administrative oversight.
Tolliver said the project should be completed within two years.
He emphasized the Ghent project does not interfere with another broadband delivery project that is being performed along W.Va. 3 and W.Va. 1. Raleigh Board of Education has agreed to grant a half million dollars on the W.Va. 3 expansion, and the commission is applying for additional grants, said Tolliver.
Similar projects are planned for Sprague, Coal City, Pluto, Rhodell and Helen areas, he added.
He said the county is expediting attention to the broadband at Ghent because in 2019, Facebook’s New River Project, a part of the Middle Mile infrastructure, was installed at Ghent. The network, which spans from Virginia to Ohio, will allow connection at Ghent.