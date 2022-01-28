Counties pursue state funding for broadband

Communities throughout West Virginia are pursing broadband projects with the help of a new state program through the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
To meet the Jan. 31 deadline for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development's GigReady Incentive Program, commissioners in Fayette and Summers counties held special meetings over the past two weeks to approve the application and nail down their funding contribution.
As part of GigReady, which is also being coordinated by the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the State Broadband Office, all applicants are required to provide a 25 percent match.
In Fayette County, commissioners are applying for a $22 million broadband project, which would require $5.5 million in matching funds.
Like many groups applying for the GigReady program, Fayette County Commissioner Allison Taylor said their matching funds will come from the $8.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds they received.
“That's the only place that we could pull that kind of money,” Taylor said. “There’s a reason nobody has broadband or infrastructure, water and sewage, because it's very expensive and counties don't make enough money to afford it.”
At a special Summers County Commission meeting Wednesday, commissioners approved their GigReady application and set their matching funds to no greater than $250,000, making way for a potential $1 million broadband project.
“Everybody needs fast broadband,” said Summers County Commissioner Ted Kula. “Whether it's for gaming, for folks that want to work from home, like myself, for telehealth. It really is an essential part of our daily life, just like any utility, like water and power. It has gained that level of importance in our daily lives, that we all need it.”
The GigReady program is expected to be rolled out in two phases.
The first phase is technical assistance, in order to help communities scope projects, select private partners and vendors and complete other necessary steps in the broadband development process, according to information from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
The second phase is about implementing those projects by identifying funding through the GigReady program or other funding sources.
For Fayette County’s GigReady application, Taylor said they are applying for phase one technical assistance.
Kula said Summers County is somewhat of a step ahead of most counties and is applying for phase two funding because they already have a project in their sights.
“We have been at this a little bit longer,” Kula said. “We are actually working on a project that will come through Raleigh County and provide some redundancy and network resiliency for the fiber network for the company that we're partnering with.”
He added that they already selected GigaBeam as the internet service provider (ISP) for this project. GigaBeam is based out of Rich Creek, Va.
Kula said GigaBeam also received funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) for the expansion of broadband in Summers County.
That project is expected to cost about $6.83 million, according to an article from West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
“GigaBeam was the successful bidder for the RDOF project in a portion of our county, and this GigReady application dovetails in with what GigaBeam has already committed to build in Summers County,” Kula said. “This will allow us to serve additional residents in Summers County.”
For their GigReady project, Kula said the Summers County Commission has been working with the Region 1 Planning and Development Council to submit their application.
He added that Region 1 is also working with Raleigh County as their broadband projects will be somewhat connected.
“For the GigReady application, we're scored higher if it's a regional effort,” Kula said. “So Region 1 helped architect a partnership between Summers and Raleigh counties so that there would be shared benefit by taking the route that we're proposing.”
Kula said the route they’re planning as part of their GigReady application starts in the Ghent area, comes though Raleigh County down W.Va. 3, then through the Nimitz area of Summers County and on toward Beach Run, where it will connect with GigaBeam’s RDOF project.
Kula said one of the important aspects of the GigReady project is that it will establish “redundant connections.”
To further explain redundant connections, Kula compared the connections to roads, saying, “if you have two roads coming into a city versus one. It's a similar benefit. Two ways to get to the same place.”
Communities applying for GigReady will be informed between February and July whether their project will be funded, with the projects deemed the highest priority expected to be notified first.
A total of $40 million in funding is available through the GigReady program.